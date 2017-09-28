In a late afternoon order, the court demanded the Legislature and the governor tell justices about all the accounts the House and Senate could tap, should the high court uphold Dayton's veto of the legislative budgets.

"To be clear, the court requires specific statements that identify all funds the Legislature may use," said the Thursday order, signed by Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea. The word "all" in her order was in italics.

Dayton last week stormed out of court-ordered mediation after he said he discovered the House and Senate have an extra $3.6 million it could tap. Further, Dayton's attorney told the court this week, that the Legislature could potentially use $35 million from another funding source.

The Legislature had previously told the court, in answer to a previous order, that the House had about $10 million in savings it could use and the Senate had $6 million.

In May, after a bitter legislative session, Dayton signed all the budget bills the Legislature sent him but used his line-item veto power to nix $130 million of funding for the House and Senate. The House and Senate sued over the veto, saying it was unconstitutional.

A district court agreed that it was unconstitutional this summer and Dayton appealed. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court said the veto was constitutional but that it could cause other problems. It also demanded the parties try mediation, which failed to bring them together, and report how much money the House and Senate had in savings accounts.

The Supreme Court has not made a final decision in the case — either upholding the earlier district court ruling or vacating it.

Will the Legislature's bills be paid?

Meanwhile, a district-court blessed agreement for the state to keep paying the Legislature's bills while the court case drags on will run out on Oct. 1.

Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans said after Oct. 1, the state will continue to pay the Legislature's bills. But it is unclear, whether those will be paid through the state's general fund, as they would if the veto were overruled, or the special legislative savings accounts, as they would if the veto stays on the books, he said.

The Minnesota Supreme Court's final decision — whenever that comes — should make that clear, the commissioner said.

But spokeswoman for the House and Senate said that the district court's decision nullifying Dayton's veto remains in force. Therefore, they expect full funding after Oct. 1.

"The Supreme Court has not vacated the judgment, so it remains in effect," said Susan Closmore, House spokeswoman.

Katie Fulkerson, Senate spokeswoman, said the Senate concurred.

"It is of course possible that the Supreme Court may issue a decision at any time that affirms or modifies the trial court decision," she added.

