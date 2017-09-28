The Senate voted 95 to 1 on Thursday, Sept. 28, to confirm Erickson, a U.S. District Court judge in Fargo, to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is based in St. Louis and also hears cases in St. Paul.

During a break in the trial, Erickson had a moment to issue a statement of gratitude.

"I am very grateful to President Trump and the United States Senate for the trust that they have placed in me," he said. "I would be remiss if I did not give a special thanks to Senator John Hoeven and Senator Heidi Heitkamp for their support during this process and in a very special way, the people of North Dakota who have allowed me to serve them as a trial judge these past 24 years."

Erickson was nominated by Trump in June and appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to answer questions in July. The committee unanimously approved his nomination. He had the support of both Hoeven, R-N.D., and Heitkamp, D-N.D.

"Judge Erickson has a distinguished record of service to our state and nation, which has aided him throughout this confirmation process," Hoeven said in a statement. "We welcome him to his new role on the 8th Circuit and look forward to his continued work to uphold our founding principles in the Constitution and maintain the rule of law."

Heitkamp, a former North Dakota attorney general, praised Erickson's "experience and empathy" as well as his understanding of sovereignty and treaty rights of North Dakota tribes.

"Throughout his long legal career in North Dakota, Judge Erickson has earned the respect and admiration of not only Republican and Democrats in North Dakota — but of lawyers and individuals who have appeared before him on both sides of the issues."

Erickson has served as a federal trial court judge in Fargo for 14 years and previously served almost 10 years as a county and state judge in Cass County. He has presided over almost 500 cases in his years on the bench and also filled in on the 8th Circuit in 92 cases.

The judge has been candid about his earlier struggles with alcohol, which he sometimes mentioned in sentencing hearings, when encouraging defendants to straighten out their lives and take a more productive path.

"I have an insight into personal failures that I would not have if I had not had this particular problem and as a judge it allows me to refrain from judging other people," Erickson told a publication of the University of North Dakota School of Law in 2007.

In his years on the bench, Erickson has acquired a reputation among lawyers for fairness, with a judicial temperament. A writer for a website called The Vetting Room, which appraises federal judicial nominees, declared that "Erickson represents the kind of nominee Trump should nominate more often: experienced, well-respected, and judicially moderate."

Erickson is a graduate of Jamestown (N.D.) College and the University of North Dakota School of Law. He was nominated by President George W. Bush and unanimously confirmed by the Senate to the U.S. District Court in Fargo in 2003.

Erickson will fill a vacancy created by the September 2016 retirement of Circuit Judge Kermit Bye, who was nominated in 1999 by President Bill Clinton.

Erickson's elevation to the federal appeals court leaves a vacancy in the federal trial courts in North Dakota, which has two U.S. District Court judges, one in Fargo and one in Bismarck, where Chief Judge Daniel Hovland presides.

"The White House has started to vet candidates to fill Judge Erickson's seat," Hoeven said through a spokeswoman. "We're not sure how long the process will take, but the White House will announce the nominee. We will then work to get the nominee confirmed as soon as possible."

President Barack Obama had nominated Jennifer Klemetsrud Puhl, an assistant U.S. attorney in Fargo, for the vacancy on the appeals court. Despite winning approval from the Senate Judiciary Committee, Republicans never brought her nomination to the floor.