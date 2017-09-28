Shaw, who frequently performed at area care facilities in recent years, faced two felony counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who was mentally incapacitated or physically helpless, and a similar fifth-degree gross misdemeanor charge in a separate incident.

One of the felonies and the gross misdemeanor were dismissed in a plea agreement in Kandiyohi County District Court.

Shaw is to be sentenced Oct. 31, but the plea agreement he signed Thursday lists a recommended sentence of 45 days of jail time and five years of supervised probation. Shaw received permission to turn himself in at the Kandiyohi County Jail on Oct. 8 to begin his jail sentence.

Shaw was part of the 1970s-era rock band Shaw-Allen-Shaw, which is in the Minnesota Rock and Country Hall of Fame.

On April 6, a staff member at a care facility, while watching the facility's video surveillance, saw Shaw grab a resident's breasts. The staff member saw Shaw talking to the woman and described "obviously a direct grab of the breast." The video also showed Shaw appear to stand up as if to walk away before bending over and grabbing and rubbing the woman's other breast.

According to the court file, the woman has dementia and is not capable of providing a statement.

In statements to police, Shaw said that he had not intentionally touched the woman's breast and asked "Why would I want to touch an older lady's sagging breast?" The police report points out that the woman is two years younger than Shaw.

The second incident that led to charges allegedly took place in 2014 in a senior living facility. Shaw was accused of touching a woman's breast after hugging her.

The woman was able to give a statement to authorities, telling them that she told Shaw to leave her alone and left the area. She reported the incident and stopped attending his performance.