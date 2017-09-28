Grand Forks Central High kicks off its building centennial

Teachers at Central "gave us a lot of encouragement, a lot of confidence," said Johnson, a third-generation alum. "They taught us that with hard work you could accomplish your goals."

Johnson was one of several speakers at a ceremony Thursday marking the 100th anniversary of the building, sometimes referred to as "The Grand Old Lady," which houses the school.

"When you enter Central," she said, "you become part of something bigger. You're part of a school that believes in you."

The building centennial event, timed to coincide with Homecoming, launches a yearlong celebration of the historic milestone.

Hundreds of alumni, students, former and current staff members and friends gathered on the school's front lawn to mark the occasion, celebrated with music, food and tours of the building.

Marian Corcoran Strom, of Grand Forks, a member of the Class of '47, attended the event that honored the school's history—and took her back in time. Coincidentally, she had just received a photo, she said, taking from her purse a picture of herself with two classmates, Rose Aasen Greenberg and Sylvia Hagen Hanson, sitting on the steps of the school's west side 70 years ago.

During the program, fond and funny memories about teachers and coaches—some who were present, others remembered vividly—were abundant.

Dana Sande, a member of the Class of '91 and Grand Forks City Council president, recalled "arguing with Dr. Larson, my calculus teacher, the merits of whether I belonged in his class or not."

Sande's band teacher, he said, "was really happy when I graduated."

Tootsie Gasparini, a '66 alumna who helped plan the centennial celebration, described the strict dress code, especially for girls, in effect in the '60s.

The large diploma her father, LeRoy Nelson, earned in 1924 was displayed near the podium. Her father, her six siblings and three children all graduated from Central, said Gasparini, a member of the school's Teacher Hall of Fame.

Principal Buck Kasowski read from a printed program that was distributed at the school's dedication in 1917. "This building is dedicated to the impressionable young people who will be educated within its walls," he read.

Longtime coach, Mike Berg, shared thoughts he'd received in a letter from Andrew Towne, a 2000 alumnus who was unable to attend. Towne is thought to be the only North Dakotan to scale Mount Everest.

"He is a giant of accomplishment and distinction," Berg said.

In his letter, Towne recalled being a short, overweight adolescent who, as a student, received his first B from Berg. The coach didn't expect him to be perfect, he wrote, but "I needed to try. He believed in me." That encouragement prompted Towne to start jogging, slowly at first, until he became physically fit.

After graduation, Towne went on to study international relations at Yale University where he joined a crew team that won the Division I National Championship.

Towne described harrowing experiences in his efforts to climb Everest and failures on Mount Rainier and Denali.

Reaching the summit of Everest earlier this year marked "the end of my 14-year journey, conquering my fear of heights," he wrote. "None of this would have occurred without Grand Forks Central."

In this school building, he was inspired by teachers to "dare to dream and to persevere in the face of adversity."

Berg ended his remarks with the perspective of "The Grand Old Lady" who took on 18 inches of water in her basement but defied the flood of 1997 as nearby buildings burned.

"She said, 'Not me. Not today. Not ever.' "