RiverView Health welcomes new doctor

Altru Cancer Center welcomes new doctor

Dr. Ngozi Nwakamma-Okoro has joined the hematology and oncology team at Altru Cancer Center in Grand Forks. She earned her medical degree from the University of Maiduguri College of Medicine in Maiduguri, Nigeria, and completed her internal medicine residency and oncology fellowship at Howard University in Washington, DC.

Outstanding disability employer named

LePier Oil Company, Fosston, Minn., has been named an Outstanding Disability Employer by the Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation.

Helix hires new Executive Chef/GM

Colin Beaumier has joined Helix Wine and Bites in Grand Forks as the new executive chef and general manager. He grew up in Grand Forks and is a 2001 graduate of The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y. Beaumier has worked as an Executive Chef in several restaurants in Chicago and Milwaukee and has won awards for his talent.