Mayville State president Gary Hagen set to retire

Hagen has been president of MSU for more than a decade and will be leaving his post at the end of July 2018. At its Thursday meeting, the State Board of Higher Education gave the university the go-ahead to authorize the head of the university system to hire a search consultant to help guide the process of finding the school's next chief executive.

MSU will cover the cost of the search, which is estimated to be as great as $100,000.

Hagen announced his coming departure in mid-August at an annual state of the university address in which he told a gathered audience of faculty, staff and members of the local public that he has been "richly blessed with good employment, challenges galore, excellent employees, colleagues, and friends, and a wonderful group of students to serve each year."