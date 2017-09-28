Search
    Mayville State president Gary Hagen set to retire

    By Andrew Haffner Today at 7:35 p.m.

    Mayville State University is gearing up to start its search for a new president to replace longtime leader Gary Hagen, who is retiring next summer.

    Hagen has been president of MSU for more than a decade and will be leaving his post at the end of July 2018. At its Thursday meeting, the State Board of Higher Education gave the university the go-ahead to authorize the head of the university system to hire a search consultant to help guide the process of finding the school's next chief executive.

    MSU will cover the cost of the search, which is estimated to be as great as $100,000.

    Hagen announced his coming departure in mid-August at an annual state of the university address in which he told a gathered audience of faculty, staff and members of the local public that he has been "richly blessed with good employment, challenges galore, excellent employees, colleagues, and friends, and a wonderful group of students to serve each year."

    Andrew Haffner

    Andrew Haffner covers higher education and general assignment stories for the Grand Forks Herald. He attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison, where he studied journalism, political science and international studies. He previously worked at the Dickinson Press.

