Three North Dakota schools earn national honor

Kindred Elementary School, Legacy Elementary School in West Fargo, and Longfellow Elementary School in Fargo, were among 342 schools in the U.S. that received this honor for being exemplary high performing schools.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program honors public and private elementary, middle, and high schools where students achieve high learning standards or are making notable improvements in closing the achievement gap. Another category recognizes schools for closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The schools in North Dakota were all honored for academic excellence using all student scores.