Legislative Management, a powerful interim committee, voted 12-4 Thursday, Sept. 28, to proceed with litigation over the vetoes, which came shortly after legislators adjourned in late April. Lawmakers said the move is an effort to clarify the roles of the legislative and executive branches of state government.

"I think we'd be doing a disservice to the people of North Dakota if we leave things unclear, if we leave things unsettled," said Rep. Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson.

In a statement, Burgum, a first-term Republican, said the lawsuit isn't a "prudent use of taxpayer dollars" but his office will "respond accordingly to any legal action that attempts to infringe on executive branch authority."

The vote came after lawmakers met for about an hour behind closed doors to hear from outside counsel about litigation strategy.

Check back for more on this developing story.