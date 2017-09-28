Search
    ND lawmakers vote to sue over vetoes, Burgum says suit isn't ‘prudent use’ of tax dollars

    By John Hageman Today at 10:28 a.m.
    Rep. Jim Schmidt, R-Huff, front, expresses intent to pursue litigation over Gov. Doug Burgum's line item vetoes at a meeting of the Legislative Management Committee on Thursday, Sept. 28, at the state Capitol. Joining Rep. Schmidt with votes to proceed on litigation are in back from right, Rep. Jay Seibel, R-Beulah, Rep. Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, and Rep. Bill Devlin, R-Finley. Tom Stromme / Bismarck Tribune1 / 2
    Gov. Doug Burgum2 / 2

    BISMARCK -- North Dakota lawmakers took another step toward taking Gov. Doug Burgum to court over vetoes he handed down a few months ago.

    Legislative Management, a powerful interim committee, voted 12-4 Thursday, Sept. 28, to proceed with litigation over the vetoes, which came shortly after legislators adjourned in late April. Lawmakers said the move is an effort to clarify the roles of the legislative and executive branches of state government.

    "I think we'd be doing a disservice to the people of North Dakota if we leave things unclear, if we leave things unsettled," said Rep. Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson.

    In a statement, Burgum, a first-term Republican, said the lawsuit isn't a "prudent use of taxpayer dollars" but his office will "respond accordingly to any legal action that attempts to infringe on executive branch authority."

    The vote came after lawmakers met for about an hour behind closed doors to hear from outside counsel about litigation strategy.

    John Hageman

    John Hageman covers North Dakota politics from the Forum News Service bureau in Bismarck. He attended the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities, where he studied journalism and political science, and he previously worked at the Grand Forks Herald and Bemidji Pioneer.  

    Jhageman@forumcomm.com
    (701) 255-5607
