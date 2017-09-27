Congressional candidate Ben Hanson stops in Dickinson

The primary election is still months away, and Hanson doesn't even have a Democratic primary challenger, but his sights are set on incumbent Republican Congressman Kevin Cramer's seat.

Cramer hasn't announced whether he will run for a fourth two-year term.

Since entering the race roughly a month and a half ago, Hanson has released a steady stream of attacks on Cramer since entering the race in August.

"I am responding to every bad vote Cramer takes, and I am responding to it harshly," he said. "You need someone to point out the contrast between what our sitting congressman is doing and what we should be doing, and you need to do it for a very long time to wear down (his) narrative."

At 30 years old, Hanson realizes he faces an uphill battle in a state where Cramer and the Trump administration remain popular.

Hanson carries an aggressiveness and confidence that suggest that he will not shy away from a political fight. He believes he has a chance to win the seat in an unpredictable political atmosphere.

Background

Hanson's interest in politics stems from being born into a civically minded family in Fargo. His father's side of the family farms in Crosby, N.D. His grandfather, former state legislator Erwin "Bud" Hanson, inspired him to get politically involved.

In college, Hanson worked in former Sen. Kent Conrad's Washington, D.C., and Fargo offices and was struck by the change he could make in people's lives through politics.

"I actually love doing constituent casework," he said. "We had the policy that if somebody sent in a letter, you got a letter within a week and it meant a lot that their senator would get back to them."

After graduating, Hanson embarked on a career in real estate and property management, primarily in the Fargo area. He still works for Archer Real Estate Services and believes his knowledge of community zoning and business will provide a good perspective in Congress.

Following a 2010 redistricting of the North Dakota legislative map, a new state House district, District 16, was drawn in Hanson's home district. He decided to run in 2012 at the age of 25.

"I always thought I wanted to run for office someday, but I always figured it would be in my 40s, 50s or 60s, but I thought why not jump in," he said.

Hanson won and served District 16 from 2013 to 2016, when he lost to Republicans Ben Koppelman and Andrew Marschall in a bid for one of two state House seats.

Hanson said he was proud of the bipartisan work he and his colleagues did in the Legislature to pass measures like Medicaid expansion and believes the experience will help inform his governing philosophy.

"In the state Legislature, your eyes get opened quickly to all you don't know," he said. "The correct philosophy to have is to always be learning."

Last November, Hanson lost a tightly contested re-election bid by nearly 300 votes to a Republican challenger.

Issues

A big reason why Hanson decided to enter the race so early is that he decided that he needed to "step up" and speak out against Cramer's support for Affordable Care Act repeal and replace efforts instead of watching the debate from afar.

Hanson's passion to protect the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, stem from health emergencies experienced within his own family.

"I had a younger brother who was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor at 5 years old," Hanson said. "He underwent radiation and chemotherapy and it would have been inordinately expensive, but my father worked for Farm Service Agency and had government care."

In terms of his own vision for health care, Hanson said he would evaluate proposals based on whether the bills cover pre-existing conditions, lower premiums or place caps on care.

Last week, Cramer said fundamental health care protections like coverage for pre-existing conditions needed to remain in place, but he supported Republican efforts like the now-failed Graham-Cassidy bill because he believed it would return more control of health care to North Dakotans.

"What Graham-Cassidy is trying to do is to create a program that is much more efficient and would be a far better way for rural North Dakota rather than one size fits all coming from Washington," Cramer said in a news release.

Hanson said he would also be passionate about working on the farm bill, cybersecurity efforts and rebuilding America's infrastructure.

Hanson said he realizes he has spent most of his life in the eastern part of the state, but he still believes his message can resonate in places like Dickinson.

"I don't pretend to know everything about Stark County or the surrounding areas," he said. "The important thing is to acknowledge that you don't, to always be listening and asking questions."