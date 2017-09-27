Crookston police investigating child's death

In a public statement, police said they are conducting an investigation into the death of an 11-year-old boy. There is no indication that anyone else was involved with the death and there is not public safety concern with regard to the incident, they said.

An autopsy will be conducted by the UND Forensic Pathology Center, according to the statement.

The Crookston School District also issued a statement indicating that district officials had been informed that a sixth-grade male student had taken his own life.

The school district is providing counselors to those who may need assistance, the statement said.

The district also expressed "profound sympathy for the family this young man left behind. We have strong concerns for the other sixth-grade students that lost a friend.

"We have lost a member of our school family and we are working diligently to provide assistance and comfort for the people he left behind. We are working with outside agencies to assist teachers, students and staff."