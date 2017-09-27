According to a complaint filed in Clay County District Court:

A Minnesota state trooper was on patrol about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, when he saw a truck with Oregon plates veer over the fog line on Interstate 94.

Aware that it is marijuana harvest season in Oregon, the trooper stopped the truck and noticed the driver had bloodshot eyes and appeared tired.

The trooper also noticed black trash bags in the truck, which are often used to transport illegal drugs.

The trooper's K-9 partner was used to sniff the truck, and the dog indicated that drugs were possibly inside.

The truck was searched and about 137 pounds of marijuana was found, the value of which was estimated at $400,000.

The driver, identified in court papers as Sengkeo Thor, 39, reportedly told the trooper he did not know it was illegal to possess that much marijuana.