Police say Ally Steinfeld was stabbed multiple times, her eyes gouged out and her body burned earlier this month at a home in Cabool, which is located in the Ozarks. Three people have been charged with murdering Steinfeld and one other faces less severe charges.

Steinfeld posted on her Instagram account in May that she was coming out as transgender.

"I am mft I hope all u guys support me," she wrote in the Instagram post. MTF stands for male-to-female and is used to describe a trans woman or girl.

According to the police probable cause statement:

Andrew Vrba, 18, admitted to stabbing Steinfeld in the living room of a friend’s residence. The friend, 24-year-old Briana Calderas, and 18-year-old Isis Schauer were also present and helped burn Steinfeld’s body, according to Vrba’s statements to police.

All three are charged with first-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse and armed criminal action.

Vrba originally attempted to poison Steinfeld, he told police, but she did not drink the liquid, “so he used a knife instead.”

Vrba told police that he bragged about the brutal killing, going into detail with friends about how he gouged out Steinfeld’s eyes and stabbed her in the genitals.

A search of the residence led to the discovery of human remains in a burn pile and in a plastic bag nearby. Blood was discovered on the living room carpet, police said.

A fourth person, James Grigsby, 25, has been charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies.

“Grigsby stated that Vrba told him he had tortured and killed Steinfeld and that Calderas had asked for his (Grigsby’s) assistance with disposing of the remains,” court documents state, adding that Grigsby admitted to detectives that he went to the residence with the other three, placed burnt human remains into a plastic sack and hid them near a shed.

All four alleged perpetrators are being held without bond.

Neither the sheriff nor the prosecuting attorney of Texas County, who are handling the case, were available for comment.