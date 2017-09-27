"People might say, 'Hey, that is a big dream. That's too far away,' " Burgum said of his challenge to the oil industry. "The world can change pretty quickly."

Burgum made the comments in a nearly hourlong speech during the annual North Dakota Petroleum Council meeting at the Alerus Center. In July, he previously challenged the oil industry to bring the state's production from roughly a million barrels a day to 2 million barrels a day.

But after hearing the enthusiasm from earlier speakers, including state Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, Burgum said his initial challenge might be too low.

"You can just see the rate of change in technology," he said of the oil industry.

The goal was set to "aspirationally challenge" the industry to think about the next milestone, Burgum told the Herald after his speech. Research and further advancement in technology are keys in reaching that benchmark, he said.

"We don't get there by doubling the number of wells," he said. "We get there by getting more production per well."

He said he didn't have an updated number in mind.

North Dakota is in competition with other oil plays in the country, including the Permian Basin in Texas. The state's taxes are lower than North Dakota's, a factor experts have cited for competition.

When asked if he would be in favor of lower the oil extraction tax, Burgum said the state needs to look at a holistic view to be competitive with other oil plays in attracting oil drillers.

"We have to look at everything," he said. "The tax rate is only one of those elements."

The goal is not legislation, Burgum said during his speech. He also noted criticism that he didn't collaborate with the oil industry before announcing the goals several months ago.

"I'm all for listening. I'm all for input," he said. "This is an industry. You're a private sector. You guys get to decide if your businesses really want to grow, stay the same, shrink, sell. You get to do what you want to do. That's the beauty of the private sector.

"I'm just standing in the back over here and saying as a state what we want to do, what would the state be able to do."