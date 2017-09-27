The American Association of University Women released its analysis Tuesday, Sept. 26, reporting women in North Dakota had median annual earnings of $38,407 last year compared to $51,789 for men. That amounts to an earnings ratio of 74 percent, ranking North Dakota 45th among the states.

New York had the highest ratio of 89 percent, while Louisiana and Utah tied for the lowest at 70 percent.

Minnesota, meanwhile, had the 12th highest earnings ratio of 83 percent based on its median annual pay of $53,200 for men and $44,132 for women. Minnesota's ratio was tied by Hawaii and New Hampshire.

America's median annual earnings for men was $51,640 in 2016 compared to women's $41,554, adding up to a national earnings ratio of 80 percent.

The new report also analyzed each state's equal pay protections for residents, finding both Minnesota and North Dakota follow federal rules requiring employers to pay men and women equally for equal work.

But both states lack several of the protections the association tracked, such as rules forbidding retaliation or discrimination against employees who discuss their wages in North Dakota, and an inability in North Dakota to request salary history or require employers to post a salary range in job advertisements.

Minnesota also lacked several protections, including high fines for violations that could act as a deterrent and a ban on employers offering "mommy tracking," or less favorable career and promotion opportunities based on sex.

The report broke down the earnings ratio for each state's congressional districts, finding that Minnesota's 5th District in Minneapolis had the closest earnings of women and men of 90.8 percent. The 8th District that includes northeastern counties had the most disparate earnings of 76.0 percent. The 7th District that includes nearly all of western Minnesota ranked No. 4 out of the state's eight districts with an earnings ratio of 78.7 percent.