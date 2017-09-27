Missing hunter found in Chippewa National Forest

The adult male was missing from a hunting camp and had not had any contact with family members since Thursday.

Deputies searched the immediate area but the man was not located. Deputies resumed their search Tuesday morning and found the man in an "extremely difficult to access" swampy area in the Chippewa National Forest, according to the release. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Deer River, Minn., for evaluation.

No information on the hunter's name, age and hometown was immediately available.

The sheriff's office said temperatures during the four-day period the individual was missing ranged from 82 degrees with very high humidity to overnight lows of 37 degrees. There was also a significant amount of rain in the four days.

With the upcoming fall hunting season, the law enforcement and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters of the following safety tips:

• Get a detailed map of the area you are hunting, review it before you leave and carry it with you in the field.

• Carry a compass and know how to use it. Decide ahead of time the direction to head for if you get lost or disoriented.

• Weather can change quickly in Minnesota, so hunters should carry a simple survival kit and be prepared for an unexpected overnight stay in the field. The survival kit should contain a rope, knife, water, waterproof matches, an emergency shelter and first aid supplies.

• If you are on the water, make sure to wear a life vest.

• Know your hunting partners' physical and emotional limitations, as well as your own, and don't push your partners or yourself beyond those limits.

• If hunting from an elevated stand, use a fall restraint device.

• Always let someone know where you are going and when you plan to return.