Grab-and-go breakfast: bacon and egg muffins

Some of my all-time favorites were the Pop Bottle Cakes, Lumberjack Cake and Stacked Pancake Cake. Do we see a theme here? Yes, I like cake.

But I love creative recipes more. That's why I was excited to stumble upon this recipe from a blogger named Nagi on her blog, "Recipe Tin Eats." Not only does she have an amazing number of completely fabulous recipes on the blog, she found a way to make a full bacon and egg breakfast in one awesome-looking muffin.

Bacon and Egg Muffins look pretty run of the mill on the outside, but cut them open and you see an entire egg baked within each muffin. The combination of egg and bacon with the seasonings combined in the soft muffin is a way to enjoy a full breakfast as you grab-and-go in the morning.

Watch the video on Inforum.com to see exactly what it looks like.

Nagi says there are a few keys to the recipe. While it might be tempting to stick a hard boiled egg within the muffin batter, then bake it, please don't. The egg will get overcooked. You need to crack the egg into the cup and surround it gently in the batter, then bake it. Also, don't freeze the muffins. The egg whites would become too rubbery. And finally, these muffins don't work in regular muffin tins. You'll need to find jumbo muffin tins. (I found one for about $5 at Walmart.)

These were really fun to make and provided another interesting breakfast choice. I plan to make these for my Christmas brunch. Remember to keep them in the refrigerator because of the egg. Microwave them for a few seconds until warm. If you use turkey bacon, you can keep the calories down to approximately 450 calories a piece. Enjoy!

Bacon and Egg Muffins

Serves: 4 muffins

Ingredients:

5 slices turkey bacon, chopped

1/2 cup scallions, chopped

1 cup cheddar cheese, grated

3 tablespoons parsley, chopped

Dry Ingredients:

1 1/4 cups plain flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

Wet Ingredients:

1/2 cup milk + 1/2 teaspoon white vinegar, or 1/2 cup buttermilk

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup sour cream or plain, full-fat yogurt

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, or melted butter

1 egg

Muffin:

4 eggs

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray 4 large muffin tins with nonstick spray. Heat a nonstick pan over high heat. Add bacon and fry until lightly browned. Place on paper towel to drain the fat; set aside.

Place dry ingredients in a bowl and mix to combine. Whisk wet ingredients in a separate bowl. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients until just combined. Do not over mix. Fold in flavorings, including cooked bacon.

Place 3 tablespoons of the batter into 4 muffin tins. Bang the tin to flatten the batter. Make a divot in the batter, so the egg yolk will settle in the middle. Crack an egg into each hole. Divide the remaining batter between each hole to cover the egg. Bake for 20 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to rest for 5 minutes before turning out onto a cooling rack. Best served warm.

Recipe altered from Recipetineats.com