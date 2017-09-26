Gary Dassinger of Gladstone has been charged with three counts of C felony animal cruelty and six counts of Class A misdemeanor animal neglect.

The case stems from an April 22 call to the Stark County Sheriff's Office about the potential neglect of animals on Dassinger's ranch.

Dassinger's attorney, Thomas Murtha, filed a motion to suppress and dismiss charges against his client on Sept. 6. A hearing on the matter was held in front of Southwest District Judge Rhonda Ehlis on Tuesday.

Stark County Assistant State's Attorney Amanda Engelstad called Stark County Sheriff Terry Oestreich and Deputy Kevin Eldridge to testify about the initial call.

Eldridge said he spoke to Dassinger and told him what was happening and why he was there. He also claimed Dassinger gave him permission to take photos of some of the animals. However, Dassinger was not there when Oestreich arrived later with vets from West Dakota Veterinary Clinic. Oestreich said authorities later got a search warrant to take measurements from the house to various points outside the home, including enclosements and sheds. He said the fences and corrals were falling down at the ranch and that there were no "No Trespassing" signs he had seen on the property.

Murtha, however, called Luke Simmons, a local rancher, businessman and state representative, to give testimony about the rancher's expectation of privacy.

Simmons said he does not view his ranchland as open range or open country and said he would "never in a million years" enter a neighbor's property without asking them first.

"On April 22, 2017, and at other times thereafter, law enforcement and Dr. (Kim) Brummond, acting on behalf of law enforcement, searched Mr. Dassinger's property without a warrant and without consent," Murtha wrote in a brief. "All evidence obtained from that illegal search should be suppressed in this proceeding because the search was illegal."

Engelstad also pointed to her brief, which seeked to deny the motion to suppress and dismiss. In Engelstad's brief she wrote the "Fourth Amendment protections do not apply to the defendant's pastures and pens under the 'open fields doctrine'."

The open fields doctrine allows law enforcement to generally enter private "open fields" without a warrant in their investigations.

"Law enforcement entered the Defendant's ranch as any ordinary citizen would have," Engelstad wrote. "... The animals that were observed and photographed on the Defendant's ranch were displayed in a manner that did not afford the Defendant a reasonable expectation of privacy."

Murtha claims that according to evidence presented at an earlier civil hearing and in the case Tuesday, "law enforcement did more than just view an animal from the road and in fact entered the property and searched it exceeding the scope of what is considered plain view."

Murtha further wrote that none of the pictures provided by the state were taken from a position of "plain view."

"... The State cannot solely rely on the plain view exception to the warrant requirement to enter and search Mr. Dassinger's property," Murtha wrote.

Ehlis did not make a decision on the case on Tuesday but said she would write a decision; however a timeline for that was not clear.

After the hearing, Dassinger said his takeaway from the hearing was "the Fourth Amendment doesn't really exist except for your little bitty residence."

"Everybody is just like me (and) thinks your property is a right to privacy, and I think the Founding Fathers thought it should be and they're trying to take that away," Dassinger said.

The court also addressed the timetable for the potential jury trial for the case. Ehlis noted that the case may take a full week to try. The case was originally set to begin in the middle of October, it has been moved to Feb. 26-March 2 to allow for a full week.