    Patrol seeks information on hit-and-run of pedestrian on Interstate 94

    By Al Edenloff Today at 5:28 p.m.

    BRANDON, Minn.—The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash near Brandon in west-central Minnesota on Tuesday, Aug. 22, between midnight and 12:30 a.m.

    The vehicle was believed to be eastbound on Interstate 94, just west of the Brandon exit in an active construction zone when it struck a pedestrian who was walking east in the eastbound traffic lane or shoulder.

    The pedestrian, Marshall Jarvela of Crosby, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. He has since been released and is continuing to recover at his home, according to the patrol.

    It's possible the vehicle would have damage to the front passenger side mirror area, according to the patrol.

    Anyone with information should contact the State Patrol at 651-582-1415.

    Jarvela has been in the news before. In September 2016, he was charged with four felonies in Crow Wing County after authorities said he threatened to stab and chop up two women while wielding an arrow, a hammer and a saw.

    Jarvela, 36, was charged with two counts of felony second-degree non-firearm assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of felony terroristic threats with reckless disregard of risk. In a plea agreement, all but one of the felonies were dismissed. Jarvela pleaded guilty to making terroristic threats, received a stay of imposition and placed on five years of supervised probation.

