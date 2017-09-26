A 2011 BMW 535XI, driven by Quoc Thanh Tran, 26, of Brooklyn Center, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-94 east of Lowry Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. when it collided directly head-on with an eastbound 2009 Toyota Camry, the State Patrol said.

The Camry's driver, Diana Rojas Martinez, 18 of Minneapolis, and her passenger, Christopher Jahmar Bunyan, 19, of Minneapolis, both died at the scene. The pair were friends, State Patrol Lt. Tiffani Nielson said.

"It's horrible that their families have to go through this," Nielson said.

Both the teens were wearing seat belts. Tran was not, according to the State Patrol.

Tran was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, Nielson said. She added that it's believed he had been drinking alcohol, and blood was taken from him Tuesday morning for testing.