Kennedy Bridge to close Thursday through Saturday

The bridge will likely close briefly once again when traffic is shifted.

"It'll be one lane of traffic (in each direction) over winter, same as our current situation," he said. "Then, depending on weather, depending on how it goes, the developer is planning to remove the north half of the deck early winter—depending on weather."

The full project, launched early this year, is a more than $20 million effort to refurbish the bridge—from a new surface to painting the bridge to adding a pedestrian walkway. Crews have replaced a support pier on the river's west side, painted portions of the bridge and poured concrete in a project expected to finish in 2019.

Traffic is expected to remain in two lanes only through much of the project, expanding back to four lanes of traffic by late 2018 before final details in the project are completed the following year.

"It's going pretty well," Konickson said. "The whole push was to get the first half of the deck done early this year. ... So they're right on pace with what they've been planning."