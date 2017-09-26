Even more odd, the 1-month-old baby was found with $5,500 in cash along with the infant's birth certificate inside the car seat he was lying in.

A church group returning from an amusement park spotted the child Saturday about 10 feet from the shoulder of Interstate 40, according to Oklahoma City police.

The child's mother was identified through the assistance of family members and has since been taken to a hospital to be evaluated, according to police.

"We don't know why she did what she did, but people do the strangest things sometimes," Sgt. Gary Knight said. "I don't recall seeing a case like this where a baby was just left on the shoulder of a highway. This could of had a very tragic ending."

It is estimated the 1-month-old had been left in the 91-degree heat for about 30 minutes, according to emergency workers.