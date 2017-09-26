Derrick Aaron Kinchen, who was in town for a wedding, has been charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a victim younger than 13, according to the Hennepin County attorney’s office, which announced the charges Tuesday afternoon.

According to the charges, the girl’s father gave police the following account: Kinchen had rented the family’s spare bedroom and around midnight Saturday, the father heard Kinchen arrive home from the wedding. The daughter had been put to bed earlier in the evening in the parents’ bedroom.

About 15 minutes after Kinchen arrived home, the father walked into the parents’ bedroom. The lights were on, and Kinchen was lying in the bed, naked, next to his daughter, her nightgown pulled up. The father yelled at Kinchen, who grabbed his suit coat and wallet and fled.

Police used a dog to search the area and found Kinchen hiding in a partially covered fishing boat at a neighbor’s house. He was arrested, wearing nothing but his suit coat.

Airbnb spokesman Ben Breit issued the following statement: “The reported abhorrent behavior has no place on Airbnb and we will not tolerate it. We are focused on providing our host family with our full support, we are working with the local police to ensure they have our assistance, and we banned this user from our community. Keeping our community safe is the most important thing we do. None of our hosts should ever have to deal with anything like this.”

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.