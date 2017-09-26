Search
    Two injured in crash near Crookston

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 12:00 p.m.

    CROOKSTON—Two drivers have been injured in a two-vehicle crash near Crookston.

    The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 240th Avenue Southwest and 230th Street Southwest, or about 4 miles northeast of Crookston. Officers determined James Dean Gilbertson, 39, of rural Crookston, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier south on 240th when he failed to yield to a female juvenile, who was eastbound on 230th in a 2000 GMC Jimmy, according to a news release.

    The Cavalier hit the Jimmy, but both victims were wearing their seat belts, officers said. Gilbertson was taken to RiverView Health in Crookston to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The juvenile was taken to the same hospital by a private party.

    No alcohol was involved, according to the release. Gilbertson was cited for the accident.

    The Sheriff's Office did not name the female victim and didn't state her condition.

