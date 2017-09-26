Two injured in crash near Crookston

The Cavalier hit the Jimmy, but both victims were wearing their seat belts, officers said. Gilbertson was taken to RiverView Health in Crookston to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The juvenile was taken to the same hospital by a private party.

No alcohol was involved, according to the release. Gilbertson was cited for the accident.

The Sheriff's Office did not name the female victim and didn't state her condition.