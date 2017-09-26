Grand Forks Police warn public after string of burglaries

"These burglaries have generally occurred during the evening hours, and in every instance the homeowners were away from home," the release stated.

The cases appear related, but it's unclear if they are being perpetrated by the same suspect, Lt. Brett Johnson said.

Some residents reported loud noises around the times of the break-ins. Police are asking residents to be vigilant and call the department immediately to report suspicious activity.

Residents can call (701) 787-8000, email investigate@grandforksgov.com, leave a tip at www.grandforksgov.com/government/police or use the Tip411 app if they have any information on the burglaries.