Grand Forks Police warn public after string of burglaries
Police are warning residents to be on the lookout after a string of burglaries hit north Grand Forks this month.
There has been an increase in residential break-ins in September, with police investigating nine burglaries since Sept. 9, according to a news release. Most of the burglaries have occurred north of DeMers Avenue between North 20th Street and North Third Street, police said.
"These burglaries have generally occurred during the evening hours, and in every instance the homeowners were away from home," the release stated.
The cases appear related, but it's unclear if they are being perpetrated by the same suspect, Lt. Brett Johnson said.
Some residents reported loud noises around the times of the break-ins. Police are asking residents to be vigilant and call the department immediately to report suspicious activity.
Residents can call (701) 787-8000, email investigate@grandforksgov.com, leave a tip at www.grandforksgov.com/government/police or use the Tip411 app if they have any information on the burglaries.