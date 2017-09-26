Equifax CEO Richard Smith steps down amid hacking scandal

The departure of Richard Smith comes as Equifax has drawn the anger of countless consumers and dozens of federal lawmakers over its handling of the breach. Equifax announced earlier this month that hackers gained unauthorized access to sensitive personal data - Social Security numbers, birth dates and home addresses - for nearly half of the country. The company also faces multiple federal investigations over its handling of the hack and reports that executives sold an unusual amount stock before the breach was publicly disclosed.

Equifax's board of directors appointed Mark Feidler, a current board member to serve as Equifax's non-executive chairman. And Paulino do Rego Barros, who served as the president of the company's Asia Pacific division will become the interim chief executive officer.

Smith isn't the first high ranking executive at Equifax to depart in the wake of the breach. Earlier this month, the two officials responsible for Equifax's security and information technology also abruptly retired. Next week, Smith was slated to testify in front of two congressional committees.

Author Information: Hamza Shaban covers tech news for The Washington Post.