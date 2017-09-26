East Grand Forks man charged with selling cocaine, meth
An 18-year-old East Grand Forks man arrested Monday, Sept. 25, has been charged with two felonies for allegedly selling methamphetamine and cocaine in North Dakota.
James Robert Michaud Jr., was detained early Monday morning by Grand Forks Police, jail records show.
He has been charged with two Class B felonies for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine. He also faces four misdemeanors for drug possession and paraphernalia charges, according to court filings.
Michaud was scheduled to make an initial court appearance Tuesday morning.