The call was closed to the public but the governors' spokesmen each released statements afterwards, which included a hopeful note for diversion supporters that Dayton would consider allowing them to apply again for a dam permit.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources earlier denied a permit for a dam controlling the flow of flood water into the diversion channel and, when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers proceeded with dam construction in North Dakota, filed suit. A federal judge agreed Sept. 8 to halt the project saying it likely needed the permit to proceed.

Dayton's spokesman, Sam Fettig, said Dayton and DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr explained to North Dakota officials "why the Fargo Diversion Authority's proposed water diversion project did not qualify for a Minnesota DNR permit."

Burgum's spokesman, Mike Nowatzki, said "Gov. Burgum reiterated his desire to understand the DNR's objections and to work with Minnesota officials to modify the existing project so it can meet the DNR's permitting requirements without having to reapply for federal authorization."

The project was authorized by Congress as one of only six new projects the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would take on nationwide in fiscal year 2016, following a long moratorium on new projects.

Nowatzki said that during the hourlong call "Gov. Dayton said the DNR would consider another application (for the permit)."

The next step is for the governors to meet with stakeholders on their side of the Red River before holding more formal talks, according to Fettig and Nowatzki. Nowatzki added that they tentatively agreed to meet next week.

"Governor Dayton said that he wants to meet with Minnesotans who live in Moorhead and in the areas upstream and downstream from the project to hear their thoughts on how Minnesota should proceed, before beginning any technical discussions on future project plans," Fettig said.

Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams, vice chairwoman of the Diversion Authority, said Monday that technical experts from the authority and DNR had met last year and had largely agreed on changes that could satisfy the DNR.