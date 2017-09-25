Sacred Heart announces candidates for homecoming royalty
Six senior students at Sacred Heart School have been selected by their classmates as candidates for Homecoming king and queen.
The queen candidates are Chelsea Greer, Hannah Hollcraft and Kloe Wavra.
Candidates for king are Jaxon Bergum, Tanner Brundin and Jack Gerber. This is the first year a Homecoming king will be selected.
The candidates were announced at a school-sponsored bonfire Sunday evening.
Junior attendants are Jessica Remer and Jiejun Chen.
Junior escorts are Dustin Brandner and Jacob Schepp.
Voting for king and queen takes place Thursday.
Ian Sczepanski, a senior, was chosen by his class to escort the school's 2016 Homecoming queen, Anya Edwards, who will crown this year's queen during the coronation event Friday at the school.