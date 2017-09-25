Sacred Heart announces candidates for homecoming royalty

Candidates for king are Jaxon Bergum, Tanner Brundin and Jack Gerber. This is the first year a Homecoming king will be selected.

The candidates were announced at a school-sponsored bonfire Sunday evening.

Junior attendants are Jessica Remer and Jiejun Chen.

Junior escorts are Dustin Brandner and Jacob Schepp.

Voting for king and queen takes place Thursday.

Ian Sczepanski, a senior, was chosen by his class to escort the school's 2016 Homecoming queen, Anya Edwards, who will crown this year's queen during the coronation event Friday at the school.