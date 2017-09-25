"It basically says the (NDDOT) will provide pass-through dollars and the city will meet all federal requirements and do the maintenance and things like that," City Engineer Al Grasser said after the meeting. "It's a standard document ... anytime we access federal dollars, it's a document we have to go through."

The project includes the use of more than $2 million in city funding and about $4.9 million in federal funding and will rebuild North 42nd Street between Gateway Drive and University Avenue next year.

"It's really a project that's long overdue," City Council Vice President Ken Vein said. "The condition of 42nd Street has been in disarray for many many years."

City Council member Danny Weigel was absent from the meeting.

The committee also voted 6-0 to approve a nearly $60,000 expenditure for rock salt for use on icy city streets.

All votes require action by the council for full approval.