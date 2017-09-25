Grand Forks Central announces candidates for homecoming royalty
Six senior students at Grand Forks Central High School have been selected by their classmates as candidates for Homecoming royalty.
Candidates for queen are Taylor Childress, Korri Gust, Janee Harris, Monique Martin, Erin Peck, Hannah Stone and Rachel Torry.
King candidates are Adrian Cummings, Sean King, Brayden Leake, Zachary Murphy, Brayden Rygh and Gavin Westereng.
Homecoming royalty will be crowned Thursday afternoon at the school.