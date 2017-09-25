Al Jaeger, North Dakota's secretary of state, said the hacking attempt was unsuccessful. He credited security measures for thwarting it.

"We understand that our election systems were targeted," Jaeger said Monday, Sept. 25. "They were not breached."

North Dakota does not have voter registration, and all the information collected about campaign finance is publicly available, making it a seemingly improbable target, Jaeger said.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security notified his office. He said he was not sure how federal officials determined that North Dakota was one of 21 states hackers targeted.

Although Jaeger was notified of the breach on Friday, the hacking attempt was made more than a year ago.

"We just have to go on face value that in the summer of 2016 we were targeted and not breached," he said.

Minnesota also was targeted, and the state's top election official said parties associated with Russia were to blame. The intruders scanned internet addresses involving the Minnesota secretary of state's website, looking for vulnerabilities, but took no further action, according to Steve Simon, Minnesota's secretary of state.

"Scanning from outside entities is commonplace and happens every day, which is why I continue to believe the most serious challenge to the integrity of our election system is the threat of outside forces, including foreign governments, who seek to disrupt and undermine our elections," Simon said in a statement.

Simon's spokesman said Minnesota had no additional information Monday about the hacking attempt.

Jaeger stressed that tabulation of votes is decentralized, performed locally, and the voting machines are not tied into any computer networks.

"There's just no way you can get into the systems," he said.

Although Minnesota officials implicated the Russians—who U.S. intelligence officials concluded tried to disrupt the 2016 presidential election—Jaeger said federal officials did not specify to him that Russians were behind the hacking.

"We were not given a specific name, that it was the Russians," he said. "It's comforting to know that at least at this point it was not breached," Jaeger said.