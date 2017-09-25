Hagerott consulted an attorney Monday before making an official request for an independent investigation to the State Board of Higher Education, the NDUS governing body that he reports to. He specifically requested an investigation of the events of June 10, 2016—the day he says he met with senior staff and an NDUS attorney to consider whether to censure then-interim UND President Ed Schafer following Schafer's public endorsement of governor candidate Doug Burgum ahead of the 2016 primary election.

He declined to provide his own account of the events he wants investigated other than saying certain parties attempted "to influence the office of the chancellor to influence the outcome of the primary election." He also said in a statement to press that a formal inquiry "cannot be conducted" by the office of North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, who was a Republican primary candidate for governor in the 2016 election, "for reasons that will become apparent." Instead, Hagerott requested a special assistant attorney general appointment and an investigation by the SBHE.

Though he didn't describe specifics, Hagerott says he faced pressure to act against Schafer in that June 10 meeting from various parties, including from his senior staff, but ultimately decided against taking any punitive action against the interim president.

Hagerott believes that decision marked the starting point of a "defamatory campaign" against him, an effort he said included accusations of sexual harassment of NDUS staff. Those accusations resulted in an internal review of the chancellor's leadership that produced an unflattering report filed June 26 to then-SBHE Chair Kathleen Neset.

The report surfaced last week after Hagerott fired former NDUS chief of staff and vice chancellor Lisa Feldner, "without cause."

Without naming any specific instances, Hagerott said recent media has reflected an ongoing attempt coming from "multiple vectors" to paint him in a bad light as part of "retribution, score-settling, whatever—against someone they couldn't control or manipulate."

"That's why I need an investigation—because of all the things being said and written in the press," Hagerott said. "The people of North Dakota need a dispassionate, fact-based investigation of what's been going on here."

"Under oath, people will speak the truth," he added.