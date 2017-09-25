The Wurst Shop, the best traditions in Dickinson, N.D.

"For the older generation, this is their food. The recipes came out of the old country, out of Germany," said Ken Molitor, seated in the back office of the Wurst Shop, tucked away just a few feet from its enormous kitchens where sausage is still trimmed by hand while state-of-the-art smokers cook meat a room away. "They did it better than anybody else. It also reflects the resiliency of these people."

Molitor is a third-generation North Dakotan. He's lived here his entire life. He has a farm just west of New England and worked for 20 years in the Oil Patch. He's participated in every aspect of the North Dakotan lifestyle.

The Molitors and their six children all work in the Wurst Shop, preparing high-quality sausages, meats, cuts of ribeye and ground beef according to traditions and recipes that have been passed through generations of North Dakotans.

"These people come in, most of them are older, second or third generation ... these people ... made these sausages on their farms and in their homes. They were a free-spirited people, a strong-willed people, who'd do what it takes to make it," Molitor said. "A lot of it is about Americana, what we sell, but it's also a very very good product. I stand behind these products."

Americana, a fusion of old traditions in a new world, is an important element of what Molitor thinks gives the Wurst Shop its zest.

"The whole definition of American is all about coming from different areas," Kristina Molitor said. "Old recipes from other places (are) a part of the American definition, because each country that's come has brought with (their traditions). I think people today are looking for something that is distinct and feels traditional from the past and is not (homogenized)."

The immigrant tradition is a point of pride for many in North Dakota—it is a land where one's German or Ukrainian or Russian roots are still felt and celebrated.

"These are people who are doing things with recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation," Ken Molitor said. "It's the greatest privilege in the world to have some of these people I know, who made in their families sausages for three generations, who come in here and tell me, 'This is as good as I can do it. Almost!' And I gotta give them the almost."

After all, nothing is ever better than how grandma used to make it.

Still, it's no accident that the Wurst Shop's restaurant section beside the meat counter looks and smells like a homestead dining room. The low lighting and rustic tables have a nostalgic quality—harkening back to a time that still lives in Molitor's memory, of growing up and working on the family farm.

"I think back and it was a wonderful time in my life, because we were working together," Molitor recalled. "The thing now I kind of miss, in the winter times you fed the livestock, made sure they were taken care of, then the neighbors would come over and we'd have a big feed and play cards. That's the thing that's missing today, people getting together in the cold of winter ... people helping people."

The Molitors actively participate in the Dickinson community, and often contribute to local charitable events.

"I do a lot of gift certificates and a lot of charity stuff (for the local area.). Because we recognize that without these people we wouldn't be here," Molitor said. "They are very, very loyal to us."

Molitor shares the same pride in his immigrant ancestry as many North Dakotans do. He swells with it as he recalls the story of his great-grandparents who came here to establish a homestead.

"My great-grandparents immigrated to this country through Ellis Island. They came into New York," Molitor said. "They became citizens and both my (great)-grandmother and (great)-grandfather put up homesteads. This woman was 19-years-old. They had to put up some structure and last one year to get the land. She did it, they did it!"

This proud immigrant heritage may run contrary to the national mood, where heated debate continues about a want to build a wall to keep unlawful immigrants out of the country. Kristina Molitor said that it isn't about immigration itself, but rather a lack of willingness to participate in the lawful system in place.

"I think most people generally don't have anything against immigrants and immigration; what they want is for people to come over legally," she said. "People want to know that there's some kind of system ... the majority of the people who come over here, who are going to immigrate, are good people. I don't think it's against immigrants, I think people want to protect what we have here."

For Ken Molitor, love of country is important.

"It bothers me a whole lot when people don't stand for Old Glory," he said. "I was just recently at Fort Logan (National Cemetery) ... when you stand there and see acres and acres of tombstones of people who stood up for that flag, for our American beliefs ... who stood up for that American Dream, it bothers me a whole lot."

That American dream is still alive and well, he added. In fact, he has nothing but hope for what's to come for the United States.

"Optimism built this country," Molitor said. "I think the next generation here, we have nothing to fear. I think they're going to be smarter and wiser and they're going to do things we can't comprehend."

He said the Wurst Shop will be passed on to the next generation. His college-age son spends all of his time working around the shop when he's not in school. It's Ken's hope that he will inherit the store, and pass on its traditions and its heritage.

"I think this is something that's happening all over the country," Molitor said. "People are trying to reach back and find out what there was in the '40s and '50s. It was an exciting time. I feel like there's going to be a time like that again."

The savory scent of the Wurst Shop's summer sausage may be a point of Dakotan pride, but it's proving itself on the world stage as well.

"I've had the opportunity to see people not just from all over this country, but from all over the world stop in," Molitor said. "Lots of people from Germany. A young lady from Germany, she was married to a military guy and she came in here and smelled the sausage and she said, 'I'm home!' "