ND drivers license offices temporarily closing

The North Dakota Department of Transportation announced the closures last week, saying it will allow employees to get required annual training. One license site in Bismarck will be open 7:30 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, but all others in the state, including in Fargo, will be closed.

Normal business hours will resume Friday, Sept. 29, and motor vehicle offices will remain open.

North Dakota residents between 21 and 65 who have previously renewed in-person after turning 21 can renew their license online. For more information, visit https://apps.nd.gov/dot/dlts/dlos/renewal/welcome.htm.