Wearing a baseball cap, blue jeans and a grey sweater, Storm stepped into his John Deere tractor. He spent the weekend preparing his equipment with the proper maintenance, feeding his cattle and taking a bit of break. He said by next weekend he will be out combining his soybeans.

After a mostly dry summer that left most of South Dakota in a drought, Storm said he welcomes the rain. Though, farmers in eastern South Dakota will agree it was quite a bit of moisture right before harvest gets into swing.

"I thought we were sitting good then all of a sudden we had a few hot days above 90 degrees," Storm said. "It just really took the moisture out of the soil, we needed a little bit more rain."

According to the National Weather Service, Mitchell, S.D., received 1.96 inches of rain by Sunday morning, Sept. 24.

There was no damage reported in Mitchell, but the Mitchell Police Division sent out an alert on Saturday evening to drivers about minor flooding reported in various areas of town. No accidents or injuries were reported, according to the police.

Other areas that recorded significant rainfall included: Wessington Springs, S.D., which received 3.05 inches, Chamberlain, S.D., which received 2.04 inches and Alexandria, S.D., got 1.88 inches. By Sunday afternoon, several fields in the Mitchell area had significant standing water.

"We had quite a bit of a rainfall," said Brad Adams, of the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, S.D. He said there were no reports of flooding or severe damage as of Sunday morning.

There were reports of golfball-sized hail in Lake County and west of Lake Madison, but otherwise the storm brought mostly rain with no strong winds.

"This particular storm is slowing moving," Adams said. "The storm is taking its time moving across the state."

Adams said to expect the rain to taper off by late Monday evening, Sept. 25, for most areas in eastern South Dakota.

Since the harvest season is just getting started, Storm said the wet weekend won't set him back. But if it continues to rain more consistently in October, he will start to feel the pressure.

"It is still early but it is hard to say because when you are in a drought you want to keep getting rain but you also want to keep getting your stuff done," Storm said.