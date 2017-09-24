Officers from the Grand Forks Police Department, along with the Grand Forks Fire Department and an Altru ambulance, were dispatched about 12:30 a.m. to the scene at the corner of South Washington Street and 32nd Avenue South.

A preliminary investigation found that Joshua Vistad, 36, was traveling south on South Washington Street when his Buick Park Avenue struck the signal post.

Paramedics evaluated Vistad at the scene, and he was not taken to the ambulance. Police conducted an investigation and arrested Vistad under a charge of driving under the influence.

Police ask that any witnesses of the crash call (701) 787-8000.