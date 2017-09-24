North Dakota museums awarded federal grants
FARGO—Three federal grants topping a total of $72,000 will benefit museums in Rugby, N.D., Devils Lake and Bismarck.
Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., said in a recent news release the grants will support preservation and strategic planning for the Geographical Center Historical Society in Rugby, Lake Region Heritage Center in Devils Lake and the Gateway to Science Center in Bismarck.
"Preserving and protecting North Dakota history is key in educating the next generation of North Dakotans to learn from our past and understand the culture and heritage of our state," Heitkamp said in the news release. "The work museums, libraries and science centers do for our communities provides interactive learning opportunities."
The grants, which are made possible through the Institute of Museum and Library Services' Museums for America Grant program, will be distributed as follows:
• Geographical Center Historical Society: $25,000 to improve preservation of archives, library, research and photo collections.
• Lake Region Heritage Center: $24,383 to implement a disaster response plan to protect archives.
• Gateway to Science Center: $23,322 to build a strategic growth plan.