North Dakota museums awarded federal grants

"Preserving and protecting North Dakota history is key in educating the next generation of North Dakotans to learn from our past and understand the culture and heritage of our state," Heitkamp said in the news release. "The work museums, libraries and science centers do for our communities provides interactive learning opportunities."

The grants, which are made possible through the Institute of Museum and Library Services' Museums for America Grant program, will be distributed as follows:

• Geographical Center Historical Society: $25,000 to improve preservation of archives, library, research and photo collections.

• Lake Region Heritage Center: $24,383 to implement a disaster response plan to protect archives.

• Gateway to Science Center: $23,322 to build a strategic growth plan.