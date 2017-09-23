Bicyclist dies days after being hit by car in Fargo

West was riding a bike shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, when he was hit by a BMW as it turned left onto 45th Street South from 17th Avenue South, according to police. Officers said West and the bike were dragged under the vehicle for about a block before the driver stopped in the parking lot of HuHot Mongolian Grill, 1801 45th St. S.

Police said after the accident that the driver, 71-year-old Fargo resident Theodore William Kleiman, didn't realize he hit West until he stopped in the parking lot. Firefighters lifted the car there to remove West and the bike.

VanLith said Saturday that the case is still under investigation.

A Police Department news release on Wednesday, Sept. 20, said West was in stable condition at Sanford.

But several posts in recent days to a Facebook profile with the name Crik N Jess Jessop, apparently a shared account between West's parents, Christopher and Jesseca Jessop, in Utah, suggest the man's recovery from the accident was unlikely even several days ago.

A Saturday evening post to that account said West "has now gone with the angels," and went on to thank the 19-year-old for "choosing me to be your mommy."

Another post two days earlier said the parents of West had decided to "say goodbye and let him go" by removing him from life support rather than letting him remain in a "vegetative state."

"His dad and I ask for privacy at this time so we may mourn the loss of our beloved son and prepare for his return home for burial," Jessop said in the post.

Other posts included a video of a flag-raising ceremony at Sanford to celebrate West's "gift of life" through organ donations, followed later by a list of four people who would receive West's lungs, liver, pancreas and kidneys.

"Due to the extreme amount of damage done to Randy's body, these are the only organs that he can gift," the post read.