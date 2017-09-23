At 6 a.m., they'd already been up for hours, and it was the final sprint to make sure all 400 volunteers found their proper posts before the starting gun sounded the first race at 7:15.

"I need Wi-Fi out here to coordinate everything, can I just use my data and pay the overage?" Mickayla asked. Mom gave a quick nod before jumping over to the bag check-in station.

There, it may have been old hat for volunteer Hanna Peterson of the UND women's golf team, but her teammates needed a quick run-through before the racers showed up.

The women huddled close to hear Rachel's instructions. Moments later, they said they all were looking forward to the excitement of the race.

"It's fun to watch the runners come in and end here," Peterson said. "They look so happy and proud that they accomplished the race."

For more than an hour, a steady stream of volunteers flowed into the big tent near Choice Health & Fitness — all making a first stop at Mickayla's table to hear their assignments and pick up a T-shirt or neon-yellow vest.

The Hellyers said they fell short of the usual number of volunteers for this year's Wild Hog, but they still predicted a smooth race day.

"There's always hiccups we know about, but no one else notices," Rachel said. "It's usually a good thing because it gives us a chance to improve for next year."

Mickayla said a forecast for rain may have cut down on the number of volunteers, but that didn't seem to deter the runners.

Volunteer Cathi Feeley said the four-day event drew a total of 2,095 registered runners.

'A great day'

"I think it's going to be a great day. The rain held off, and the weather is perfect for running," Rachel said. "Cold you can deal with ... you can just put on layers. Hot, you can only do so much."

The possibility of wet weather certainly wasn't enough to ruin a good time for one group of Canadian runners.

Manitobans Chelsey Orchard, Heather Warman, Nettie Cuthbert-Buchanan, Anne Marie Heard and Dana Taylor say they come every year.

"We like to come to the States. It's our girls weekend. We come for a fun time," Taylor said.

Cuthbert-Buchanan added: "It's that small-town feel. People are super-friendly. It's not so crowded, and it's a beautiful course."

Eddie and Brenda Marion-Gerula of Winnipeg said they were running the full marathon to mark their 11th wedding anniversary.

"We like to try different things," Brenda said. "Last year, we did a 100K and got matching tattoos."

That race took them on a 24-hour loop.

Saturday's race brought plenty of longtime racers and first-timers.

Sam Banet of Fargo was trotting beside a pet Yorkie named Peyton. She said it was her first Wild Hog, and she was running the 10K.

Mike Heller of Cincinnati was in town to visit his son and daughter-in-law, Ben and Laura Heller, when he decided on a whim to make the Wild Hog his first half-marathon. He's been running for sport for only about a year and a half.

"My wife pushed me a little bit. She said if you're going to do it, you might as well do it out there where it's flat," Heller said.

He and Laura planned to begin the race together, but he wasn't so sure they'd end it together.

"She's a little faster than me," he said with a laugh. "I said I'll just meet you at the finish line."