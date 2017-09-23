Race volunteer injured in hit-and-run

A male volunteer working the control point was injured when the truck struck him and ran over his foot, a news release stated.

A preliminary investigation identified the driver of the truck as Jeffery Peterson. No age, hometown or other details were available. The news release said the suspect vehicle fled north on Belmont Road but was found by officers 45 minutes later.

The injured man was evaluated by paramedics on the scene and transported to Altru Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His name was not available. No other bystanders were injured, police said.

The case remains an open and active investigation, and police ask anyone with information on the case to call (701) 787-8000, email investigate@grandforksgov.com or text the word “tipster” and the tip to 847411.