Officials say 69-year-old Moy Wing, 27-year-old Brian Duke and 26-year-old Zach Ostertag all of Rawlins, Wyoming were found deceased on scene.

Law enforcement says the investigation is on-going at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: THIEF RIVER FALLS — A small Cessna aircraft crashed outside Thief River Falls on Saturday morning, killing all three people on board.

Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Holmer said the Federal Aviation Administration was on the scene, and authorities were working to notify next of kin. No details were being released yet, but he said the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office was putting together a news release that soon would offer more information.

