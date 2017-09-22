For a group that began in 1950 but didn't become relevant until 1963, it seemed like all the money in the world. Up until 2005, annual fundraising increases were similar to cost-of-living increases.

Now Team Makers raises more than $5 million and, for the first time, is able to foot the entire scholarship bill of the NDSU athletic department.

Those founders from the 1950s would be floored. What would longtime booster Roy C. Pedersen think if he were alive today?

"It would just knock him off his shoes," Simmers said.

On Saturday, NDSU hosts Robert Morris University (Pa.) at Gate City Bank Field in what will be another full Fargodome that will produce critical dollars to the athletic department's budget. External revenue is the backbone of a Division I program.

In fact, today's fundraising figures can likely be traced back to a moment at the end of 2004. With the school in its first year of a Division I schedule for all sports, the total fundraising amount stood at $997,000 with the calendar year's deadline looming.

So Simmers, 2004 Team Makers president Terry Goerger and fund-drive chairman Don Carlson took out their checkbooks. Their additional donations took Team Makers as a whole over the $1 million bar for the first time.

"I thought we were pushing the bar at $800,000," said Carlson, now living in Boise, Idaho.

But Carlson had met with then-athletic director Gene Taylor, then-head football coach Craig Bohl and then-university president Joe Chapman early in the 2004 fundraising drive. He said Bohl told him $800,000 is admirable but, if the program is to move forward, Team Makers needed to raise $1 million.

"I looked at Gene and he looked at me and I almost passed out," Carlson said.

Carlson said he and Simmers did a lot of traveling "and a lot of begging" that year.

"It was very rewarding," Carlson said of reaching the $1 million goal.

Dobberstein got the baton as fund-drive chairman in 2005. As if the $1 million barrier wasn't tough enough, his task was even more daunting.

It was in the fall of that year when he traveled with some boosters to the NDSU at Texas Tech men's basketball game. While getting a tour of the Tech athletic facilities, he recalls Chapman asking the Red Raiders athletic director how much its booster group raises each year. The answer? $4 million.

"So (Chapman) looked at me and Simmers and said we need to get to 3," Dobberstein said, in reference to $3 million. "We just got to a million. How are we going to do that?"

All options were explored. Dobberstein remembers going to his son's Fargo South High School basketball game in Devils Lake (N.D.) that year and saw the Firebirds do a 50-50 raffle for its athletic programs. It's a concept where one person wins half of the pot while the other half goes to the school.

The 50-50 raffle has since taken off at Bison football games, with a lucky fan winning $20,000 to $25,000 per game.

Team Makers for the first time reached $3 million in 2014 and Chapman's vision at Texas Tech wasn't all that out of this world.

But $5 million?

"It's just about beyond belief," Carlson said. "It really is."

Football season tickets key

A big key has been tying Team Makers dues to football ticket sales. Membership this year is pushing 5,000 people, Simmers said, for a group that was at about 1,200 people for many years.

Team Makers alliance is mandatory for season-ticket holders, of which there are 12,100 of those tickets per game. To appease a large waiting list for football tickets, NDSU instituted a program in which at least a $100 Team Makers membership gets you in line to request single-game tickets.

"The wait for season tickets was so long and expensive that we say, 'Hey, why not take care of the guys that are helping us a little bit?'" Simmers said.

The deadline to apply for those is June 15 and they are doled out by July 15. The rest of the single-game tickets go on sale Aug. 1.

"Anyone who gave 100 bucks and requested all six (home) games got into at least two," Simmers said.

Meanwhile, premium ticket packages continue to be in high demand and they're not cheap. It's about $3,000 per seat to be on the lower level by the 50-yard line per year. Longtime boosters have had their prices raised incrementally over the years in what amounts to a 20-year loyalty program. After 20 years, they'll be paying the same price as everybody else unless they request to move to lower-priced seat.

"The people that have been with us a long time, it's a little easier adjustment," Simmers said. "The ones that are coming in, it's a little more expensive."

Broken down, Team Makers dues with football tickets account for $3.7 million of the $5.5 million revenue budget for 2017. Dues without tickets account for $600,000, followed by a gaming trust at $350,000 and a Bison Pride Fund at $300,000, the latter of which is another avenue for anybody to donate to the athletic department.

Reserved tailgating space has turned into a money maker at $200,000. Moreover, the Bison Corral—a tailgating tent run by Team Makers that serves food and beverages—nets about $40,000 per season. In a time of state funding cutbacks, it's helped keep the athletic department from slicing too much of its pie. Add to that being one of the lowest-publicly funded athletic departments in both the Summit League and Missouri Valley Football Conference and the importance of reaching milestones like $5 million in external donations is magnified.

"The bad thing about being poorly funded is you have to do it all the time," Simmers said of fundraising. "But the good thing about being poorly funded is when you have cutbacks. Other institutions haven't absorbed it as well."