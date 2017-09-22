East Grand Forks assistant hockey coach arrested

An arrest warrant was issued in Ramsey County Sept. 15 on charges of gross sexual imposition, according to the North Dakota court records system.

Court documents and details of what led to the charges were not available Friday evening.

Hartwig remained in Grand Forks County jail Friday evening.

Hartwig is an assistant coach with the East Grand Forks Green Wave, according to the website for the Minnesota State High School League. He is also the president of East Grand Forks Hockey, according to the organization's website.

East Grand Forks Senior High Principal Brian Loer declined to comment on Hartwig's arrest.