For a day and a half, lawmakers and the governor huddled in a private room with a former judge who had managed to bring together high-profile feuding parties. But even he could not deliver an end to the Capitol fight that threatens funding for the House and Senate. The issue now returns to the Minnesota Supreme Court.

"I concluded that the mediation was at impasse, the understandable views of the parties being irreconcilable," the court appointed mediator Rick Solum said in a prepared statement. "The parties, through their counsel, will be reporting to the Supreme Court in compliance with the Court's order."

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, a Nisswa-area Republican, said the governor walked out of the talks Friday afternoon, saying he did not see the possibility for progress.

"We all worked in good faith but when the governor said 'We're not going any farther', that meant we were done," Gazelka told reporters, according to a recording.

The Democratic governor said he did indeed end the talks, out of anger with what he called the "duplicity" of legislators.

"I was angry. I told them in my 40 years dealing with Minnesota government, I have never, ever been lied to—and I don't use that word lightly," he said. "The people of Minnesota have been lied to and the Supreme Court's been lied to...That infuriated me and it deeply offends me."

Dayton criticized the Legislative leaders for creating a "high drama" atmosphere over the impact of his vetoes Friday afternoon, when "they already have more than enough money to operate both the House and the Senate at their projected levels of spending, until they reconvene in Session next February."

He later added that the Legislature's "current cash position also contradicts the assertions made in their filing with the Minnesota Supreme Court this past week."

The Legislature told the court this week that they had about $16 million in savings, enough to last through November for the Senate and through January for the House. But on Friday, House and Senate leaders said they had enough money in reserves to fund themselves until the February start of the next legislative session.

The Minnesota Supreme Court earlier this month ordered legislative leaders and the Dayton administration into mediation.

At issue: Dayton vetoed $130 million in House and Senate funding for the next two years. The court said that veto was constitutional but created other problems because the Legislature also has a constitutional right to exist. Rather than issuing a final ruling, the court told the warring powers to try working with a mediator.

The court also asked the parties to tell justices whether they could direct the state to fund the Legislature despite the veto. Dayton's attorneys said they could. The Legislature's attorneys said they could not.