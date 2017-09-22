Sitting in his office on the 10th floor of the state Capitol, Hagerott said he has made changes in response to the staff survey, which was detailed in news reports Thursday and described him as having a "militaristic" leadership style and favoring men over women. He denied the latter charge.

Hagerott also said he was pressured to "do something" to Ed Schafer, the former governor and interim University of North Dakota president who endorsed Doug Burgum in last year's Republican primary race for governor.

Finally, Hagerott defended recent staffing changes that have caught media attention over the past week. He said the firing of Vice Chancellor Lisa Feldner was not connected to the recent hire of Phil Wisecup, an interim vice chancellor who, like Hagerott, has a Navy background.

Hagerott had previously declined to discuss the survey and Feldner decision with Forum News Service until Friday, when a reporter was invited to his office for an interview. The chairman of the State Board of Higher Education said Thursday that board leadership was "very supportive" of Hagerott.

"I don't think the people in the state of North Dakota want a politicized NDUS staff or a chancellor," Hagerott said. "We have both the public trust of money and a sacred trust with our kids."

'Politicization'

The June 2016 staff survey report, a public document obtained by Forum News Service and written by university system compliance officer Karol Riedman, detailed Hagerott's response to an open records request stemming from Schafer's endorsement of Burgum.

The chancellor was reportedly "excessively upset" over the request from a Grand Forks Herald reporter, Riedman said. Hagerott described that time as the "high point of politicization" of the higher education board.

Hagerott said there was a "charged staff meeting" regarding Schafer's endorsement, but a staff attorney said Schafer was within his rights to make his political preference known.

The chancellor said he came under "a lot of pressure" after that, with threats that "if I didn't do something to Schafer, there would be damage to campuses and students and it would be on me." He declined to say whether that pressure came from legislators, but said it came from "people with power."

"I refused to cave in," Hagerott said, adding that there was an unnamed "leader" who "put a stop to" the pressure.

Schafer didn't return a call seeking comment Friday afternoon. He said last year that "legislators have called the university system office and in my opinion threatened retribution, and I think that is so bad."

Burgum's spokesman Mike Nowatzki said he hadn't talked to the governor about the episode. Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, Burgum's opponent in last year's primary race, said he was unaware of anyone pressuring Hagerott.

Soon after that, Hagerott said, there were claims that he was "sexually harassing people." The Riedman report, however, said while staff felt Hagerott treated men with more respect than women, "there were no concerns raised regarding sexual harassment." There was never a formal complaint of sexual harassment against Hagerott, university system spokeswoman Billie Jo Lorius said.

"The board leadership debunked those with that survey," Hagerott said.

Still, Hagerott said he worked on issues identified in that report and realized "the military style of leadership probably isn't as appropriate here." Kathleen Neset, then the chairwoman of the higher education board, gave Hagerott a positive evaluation in August 2016.

Hagerott said the report became public for "political purposes," but he hesitated to speculate on the source. Rep. Bob Martinson, R-Bismarck, said he had asked for Hagerott's personnel documents recently, but he was unsure how they came into public view.

"I was told that there were some concerns, so I asked about them," Martinson said. "I do think that other people asked for the same stuff."

Hagerott came to the university system in 2015, when he signed a three-year contract that carries a $372,000 annual salary. He previously worked as the deputy director of the Naval Academy's Center for Cyber Security Studies.

Staffing change

Meanwhile, Hagerott declined to say whether Feldner's firing was related to a dispute the two had over allegations that Feldner made "derogatory references pertaining to other staff members," which she denied. Hagerott emphasized that Felder was fired "without cause." Feldner said this week that she was "bewildered" by her dismissal.

"I wish her the very best," Hagerott said.

But Hagerott denied that Feldner's dismissal was intended to make room in the budget for Wisecup's hire, as described in a report from Rob Port of SayAnythingBlog.com Friday morning. The university system announced Wisecup had accepted a position as interim vice chancellor of strategy and strategic engagement in early August, more than a month before Feldner was fired.

Hagerott said he and Wisecup never worked for each other before but "knew each other by our work." Wisecup is a retired Navy vice admiral who was once the president of the Naval War College, and Hagerott lauded his achievements and skills.

"It's disappointing that someone new comes and we attack the person," Hagerott said.

Despite the week of bad press, Hagerott said he doesn't expect a "big brouhaha" at next week's higher education board meeting. He praised the "apolitical" university system staff and higher education board.

"I'm completely at peace (with) all the decisions I've made," he said.