For the fifth year in a row, Altru Health System was the largest employer in 2016 for Grand Forks County, Job Service North Dakota said last week in an annual report. Altru also was the fourth biggest employer in North Dakota behind No. 1 employer Sanford Health, Wal-Mart (second) and Catholic Health Initiatives (third).

"This employer list has stayed pretty consistent for the last number of years," said Keith Reitmeier, a customer service area manager for Job Service in Grand Forks.

Behind Altru in Grand Forks County was UND, Grand Forks Public Schools, Valley Memorial Homes and the city of Grand Forks, in that order. LM Wind Power improved from eighth in 2015 to sixth last year.

Development Homes moved up one notch to ninth, knocking down Hugo's Family Marketplace. The local grocer rounded out the top 10.

There were several employers that ranked in the top 25 last year but declined to make their names public. Absent from last year's list was Amazon, which took eighth this year.

Reitmeier felt the manufacturing sector was strong in employment and that health care would continue to grow, but numbers show retail accounting for a smaller share of workers.

By the numbers

Jobs Service isn't allowed to disclose the number of workers each employer has because of privacy laws, but Altru said it employed 3,828 people across its 24 locations, including 11 regional locations in Minnesota and North Dakota, according to the health provider. UND had 5,974 employees that equaled 3,722 full-time equivalents (FTEs) for the 2017 fiscal year beginning in July 2016.

It's unclear if Jobs Service counts just the employees who work in Grand Forks County or all of the employer's workers regardless of location. UND has employees in Fargo, Minot and Bismarck for family medicine clinics.

It's possible the school's figures include those employees, UND spokesman Brandon Beyer said.

Grand Forks Public Schools employed 1,551 people last year, or 1,288 FTEs, the school district said. Valley Memorial Homes had 782 people on staff in 2016, according to its human resources department. The city of Grand Forks had 500.53 FTEs in 2016, according to City Hall.

Focus on providing care

Health care providers and educational institutions have dominated the state's and Grand Forks' top employers lists for several years, and national data can back that up.

North Dakota has the third highest density of health care workers in the nation—there are 50 medical employees for every 1,000 residents, based on U.S. Census Bureau's 2016 estimates and Bureau of Labor Statistics data from May 2016, the latest available. Georgia (90 workers per 1,000 residents) and Massachusetts (51 workers per 1,000 residents) took first and second, respectively.

Minnesota had about 47 medical workers per 1,000 residents.

Altru serves more than 200,000 residents in North Dakota and Minnesota, said Marlene Miller, the hospital's director of talents strategy. Employment there has seen a 2 percent growth in recent years.

"We would anticipate probably a similar growth trend," she said of future employment.

Health care is changing to preventative care and Altru is using more telemedicine to access patients in remote areas, she noted.

Valley Memorial Homes has stayed in the top 10 for Grand Forks, with a slight uptick to fourth in recent years. For the first time in five years, it broke the top 50 employers in North Dakota, coming in at 43.

That may be explained by a larger demand for nursing home and long-term care services in an aging state, said Mindy Marcus, administrator for Valley Memorial Homes' facility at 4000 Valley Square. The nursing home provider is in the process of a project that will add 22,000 square feet to the facility.

"We're always making sure that we have the staff that we need in order to take care of the residents in our care," Marcus said.

Education-driven

Having a university as a top employer adds more culture to the region, said Peter Johnson, UND's interim vice president for university of public affairs. It can attract national speakers, acts and opportunities.

It not only adds educational opportunities but an immediate pool of employees, he said. And the school has an economic impact of $1.4 billion for the region, from attracting fans to sporting events to students and employees spending money in the area, he added.

"I personally think it is a tremendous benefit to have the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks," he said.

UND saw a drop in employment in the form of budget cuts. It went from 6,257 employees in 2016 to 5,652 workers as of mid-September, or a decrease of about 400 FTEs, according to the school's numbers.

UND, which ranked fifth in the state rankings, beat North Dakota State University (sixth) in employment numbers.