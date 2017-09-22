Ed Sheeran to return to Fargodome

The Fargodome tweeted the concert announcement around 4:45 p.m., Friday, after tweet-teasing “a huge concert announcement” earlier in the day. The tweeted announcement included a 360-degree image of the singer wearing a North Dakota State University Bison T-shirt with the number 18 on it, the year of his tour.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m., Oct. 20.

Sheeran is known for the hits “The A Team,” “Sing,” “Thinking out Loud,” “Photograph,” “Castle on the Hill” and “Shape of You,” among others.

He opened up when Taylor Swift played the Fargodome in 2013.