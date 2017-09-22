Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Standoff in Grand Forks mobile home park ends without incident

    Ed Sheeran to return to Fargodome

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:18 p.m.
    Ed Sheeran performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
     

    FARGO -- Ed Sheeran will return to the Fargodome, but fans will have to wait a year to hear him “Sing”. He’ll play the Fargodome on Oct. 17, 2018.

    The Fargodome tweeted the concert announcement around 4:45 p.m., Friday, after tweet-teasing “a huge concert announcement” earlier in the day. The tweeted announcement included a 360-degree image of the singer wearing a North Dakota State University Bison T-shirt with the number 18 on it, the year of his tour.

    Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m., Oct. 20.

    Sheeran is known for the hits “The A Team,” “Sing,” “Thinking out Loud,” “Photograph,” “Castle on the Hill” and “Shape of You,” among others.

    He opened up when Taylor Swift played the Fargodome in 2013.

    Explore related topics:NewsEd SheeranfargodomeNorth Dakota
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness