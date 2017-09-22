Railroad to replace, close crossings in north Grand Forks
Work to replace railroad crossing at several streets in north Grand Forks will close the roads.
BNSF Railway will shut down the crossings at Fourth, Fifth, Sixth and Eighth avenues north near North Washington Street, according to a news release from City Hall. Work should begin Monday and last through Thursday evening.
Crews will not close all crossings at once, according to the release. They'll first close Fourth and Fifth avenues Monday with the goal of finishing work Tuesday. Once that work is complete, workers will move on to Sixth Avenue, with a start date set Tuesday. The hope is to wrap that up by Wednesday, when work is expected to start on Eighth Avenue.