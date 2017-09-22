ND Stockmen remember 2017

More than 300 people were expected the NDSA's 88th annual convention and trade show, which runs through Sept. 23. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum was a featured speaker on Friday, Sept. 22.

Warren Zenker of Gackle, N.D., president of the association, recalled a year that started with record snowfalls in November and December, where producers had to feed more stock. "I don't think anybody thought we'd be praying for rain by the first of May," Zenker said.

Ranchers have "learned we must persevere through the good and bad times," and Zenker noted that prior to their own drought, the association had raised money for those who suffered fires in Oklahoma.

Burgum, speaking to his first convention as governor, said much of the western part of the state is still "many inches below normal" for rainfall. He praised the Trump administration for its responsiveness on drought-related requests — "not just answers, but actual action." The fact that Trump cabinet secretaries are "pro-agriculture, pro-energy, pro-business is a life-changer for North Dakota, and I'm thrilled about that," Burgum said.

Burgum recited the list of responses, including release of Conservation Reserve Program acres for haying and grazing, drought and fire emergency declarations, and waiving trucking weight and hours-of-service rules to allow hay to reach drought-stricken ranchers.

He pursued a presidential disaster designation and launched an emergency hay transportation assistance program with $1.5 million.

"Keep your receipts and at the end of the season apply," he said. The program will reimburse qualifying applicants on a pro-rata basis for a portion of their hauling costs.

'Call 911'

Burgum said there was a record of 250 fires in the month of July in drought areas. A member of the Stockmen's Association, Burgum drew chuckles when he said ranchers often don't raise their hands very far when asked about their own troubles. He drew laughs when he quoted a hypothetical rancher's stoic response: "'It was just 1,000 acres; we took care of it ourselves,''' On the serious side, Burgum urged ranchers with fires to call 911 and get help before fires get out of hand.

As chairman of the North Dakota Water Commission, Burgum invited ranchers to take advantage of programs for producers to qualify for matching programs that develop new water sources on their pastures. The information is found at www.ndresponse.gov.

Burgum, who sits on the state Industrial Commission, which is the board of directors for the Bank of North Dakota, also said that last week the board approved two loan programs. The first is a $500,000 program that allows ranchers to rebuild foundation herds, with a 25 percent participation by local bankers, including a two-year interest-only period, and relatively low interest rate for a seven-year loan. The second program is for emergency feed purchases up to $100,000, with a 90 percent "backstop" by the state bank, with only 10 percent exposure for the local bank.

Ranchers in the audience urged Burgum to get the North Dakota Game and Fish Department ahead of the curve for winter programs to feed or deal with deer depredation, and some asked for help in curbing prairie dogs that are moving off of federal lands onto private pastures.

DAPL's impact

Burgum praised the stockmen's organization for dealing with the Dakota Access Pipeline protests in Morton County. He said his office is "tracking" reports of a "reunion" event that has been talked about near Solen, N.D.

"We have to be able to build infrastructure in this country," Burgum said. "Today, you couldn't build the interstate highway system or the transcontinental railroad the way people protest infrastructure. We have to have infrastructure to make sure this country can reach its potential."

Julie Ellingson, the NDSA executive vice president, said the DAPL protests exposed "gaps" in landowner protections.

She said the convention committees will look for new policy proposals to prevent trespass. The group successfully lobbied for on-the-spot citations for trespassers, increased penalties for rioting and other crimes, and called for federal reimbursement of state costs in DAPL law enforcement. She said the group's biggest disappointment was the failure of a bill that would have removed "onerous requirements" for landowners to post land against trespassers. The Stockmen's board has appointed a subcommittee to recommend further efforts to change posting laws.