    Authorities release sketch of northern Minn. home invasion suspect

    By Forum News Service Today at 4:34 p.m.
    The home invasion burglary suspect Courtesy of Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

    BACKUS, Minn.—Law enforcement has released a sketch of a home-invasion suspect sought by police near Backus in north-central Minnesota.

    According to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office, an intruder entered a rural Backus, Minn., home Sept. 16. The homeowner fired a shot, and the man fled. Deputies searched the area but could not locate the suspect.

    Backus is about 40 miles north of Brainerd.

    Deputies received a report Thursday that a man matching the description of the intruder was seen in a wooded area north of Pine River Township. Though deputies and a dog searched the area for several hours, they did not find the suspect.

    The intruder is described as a 6-foot-5-inch tall white man with a "very large body." He was reported to be wearing all black at the time of the burglary.

