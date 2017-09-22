According to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office, an intruder entered a rural Backus, Minn., home Sept. 16. The homeowner fired a shot, and the man fled. Deputies searched the area but could not locate the suspect.

Backus is about 40 miles north of Brainerd.

Deputies received a report Thursday that a man matching the description of the intruder was seen in a wooded area north of Pine River Township. Though deputies and a dog searched the area for several hours, they did not find the suspect.

The intruder is described as a 6-foot-5-inch tall white man with a "very large body." He was reported to be wearing all black at the time of the burglary.